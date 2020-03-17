It's been another big day in New Zealand's response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, led by the announcement of the Government's $12 billion rescue plan and news of three further cases of coronavirus in NZ. Here's what you need to know, with links to our full coverage.

You can keep up to date with general advice on travel, schools and self-isolation here



The rescue package

• The Government has unveiled a $12.1 billion support package for the New Zealand economy, with almost half of the cash to be spent on a wage subsidy package for all coronavirus-impacted businesses. Read the full story here, including Focus video.

• You can read a summary of the key points of the package and what it means for you here

Advertisement

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announces details of the Government's recovery package to support New Zealanders. Photo / Mark Mitchell

• The impact of Covid-19 presents an existential threat to many thousands of businesses. Read Hamish Rutherford's analysis here

• The Government's business continuity package has been welcomed by business groups and economists. Check out the impact on the NZ dollar and the sharemarket here

• The rescue package includes wage subsidies and sick leave support. Here's what employers need to know.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield confirms three new cases of Covid-19. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New cases in NZ

• New Zealand has three new cases of Covid 19, health officials announced today. Two of the cases are a father and son in Wellington, who recently returned from the US. The third case, in Dunedin, is a man in his 40s who came from Germany. Read the full story here

• A tourist who arrived in New Zealand yesterday is being deported after officials found she had no clear plans to self-isolate amid escalating fears coronavirus fears. Read the full story here

• Many Kiwis are concerned about the impact of coronavirus on their personal finances and experts are predicting deposit rates to fall further in the wake of this week's official cash rate cut. Click here for more on where to put your money amid the chaos. NOTE: Premium article

• The Royal Easter Show and satirical musical The Book of Mormon are the among latest public events to be shut down. Read more about the cancellations here

The Book Of Mormon stage musical at the Civic Theatre in Auckland has been cancelled. Photo / Alex Robertson

Around the world

• US researchers have given the first shots in a test of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, leading a worldwide hunt for protection even as the pandemic surges. Read the full story here





• United States President Donald Trump for weeks dismissed the danger of the novel coronavirus. Now he's changed his tune. Read the full story here

Advertisement

• The Covid-19 is causing massive disruption in countries around the world. Here's a look at what's happening.