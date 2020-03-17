The 2020 A&P and Royal Easter Show is the latest to be cancelled amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes as the Government announced this week that gatherings of 500 or more should be cancelled.

The Easter Show has been running since 1843 and this is only the second time it's been cancelled in 177 years.

The free event was to be held over Easter weekend, April 9 to 13, and the first weekend of the school holidays. Around 150,000 people were expected to pour through the gates.

Royal Easter Show committee chairman David Scott said it was "an unprecedented time".

"Whilst we regret the cancellation of the A&P and Royal Easter Show for only the second time in its 177 years, health and safety is always a priority for us and this year the unique global situation means we will abide by the advice received."

The team expressed their thanks for the ongoing support the show receives, but said the safety and wellbeing of New Zealanders was paramount.