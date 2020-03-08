Two young girls have warmed hearts around the world after using money from the tooth fairy to buy toilet paper for struggling pensioners who couldn't buy any.

Queensland mum Petrina McGuire posted a photo of her daughter Addyson and friend Lucy delivering toilet paper to those in need.

A number of Australians have been panic buying toilet paper rolls due to coronavirus, leaving many pensioners out of the essentials after emptying the shelves from greed.

McGuire explained the panic buy spurred Addyson, 6, and Lucy, 4, to do their part.

"Loaded with toilet paper and tissues they purchased with pocket money and are walking around pensioner cottages seeing if they need any," the proud mum wrote on Facebook.

She told media the youngsters were baffled as to why there were no rolls left on the shelves.

"Addyson asked if she could buy some to hand out to those that may have missed out using money she had saved from the tooth fairy.

"When she said she wanted to give it out. We said to her, 'What do you want to do with it', and she said 'I want to give it to people who can't get some.' That's when we came up with the pensioners cottages. We only live around the corner. That's when we decided to pack it in the cart and brought it around.

"I hadn't seen how bad it was until we went in that night and we saw the shelves were totally empty. When the gentleman was putting out at Coles, he said as soon as they put it out it was straight off the shelf."

Addyson (right) and Lucy (left) wanted to help after seeing empty shelves at their local Coles. Photo / Today

The girls' kind act has been shared thousands of times on social media, receiving an overwhelmingly positive response.

"The pensioners loved having them knock on the door and ask if they would like some as the shops run out - some people needed some and were very grateful," McGuire told Daily Mail Australia.

McGuire said she wanted to share the image due to the amount of negativity circulating recently.

Thousands of people left messages of support, including Kiwis who said the girls were mature beyond their years.

"Omg thank you I live in New Zealand and it breaks my heart to think of the elderly that can't even get loo paper your girls are amazing," one wrote.

Another said: "Maybe a lot of adults could take a leaf outta the little one's book."

Their kind gesture comes just a day after two Sydney women were charged with affray following a fight in a supermarket over toilet paper.

Staff were forced to intervene to break up the brawl.

On Sunday morning, New South Wales Police said they had charged two women following the altercation.

The Chullora video showed one woman punching another at least once as a nearby crowd screams in astonishment.

Clutching grocery bags alongside a trolley loaded with toilet paper, the two women scream wildly as they throw punches and pull each other's hair.

A fight broke out over toilet paper at Woolworths Chullora in Sydney's west. Video / Twitter

"I just want one pack," one screams, aggressively shaking and pointing her finger.

"No, not one pack," another replies as she begs with the woman to leave her daughter alone.

Another, who attempts to calm the scuffle down, calmly says to one of the women, "think about what you're doing".

Crowds nearby can be heard telling the manager to call the police, while another asks what the recently enforced limit for purchasing toilet paper had become.

During the week, the major supermarkets were forced to ration the sales of loo paper to keep the Australian nation from running out as panic buying set in.

But these efforts have been unsuccessful at fanning the anxiety of shoppers, culminating in the fight.