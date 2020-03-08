Shocking footage has emerged of a man hurling an axe at a mechanic during a dramatic road rage attack on the Gold Coast.

On Saturday, two mechanics were following an alleged thief through Burleigh when the man got out of his car to confront them.

But the situation soon escalated, with dashcam footage capturing the moment the man reached into his car, picking up an axe before throwing it at the mechanics' windscreen.

"Did he just throw an axe at us?" one of the two mechanics in the car could be heard saying.

Advertisement

A man has hurled an axe at a mechanic's car in a dramatic road rage attack. Photo / Seven News

The axe bounced off the windscreen and landed on the road, allowing the mechanics to escape in their car.

No one was hurt, while police say no complaint was made.

Last month a Perth taxi driver was also attacked with an axe by a group of armed men.

A silver sedan pulled up near the taxi and four men got out and attacked the driver.

The group stole cash before fleeing the scene.

Late last year a man driving a Toyota Hilux on the Gold Coast allegedly attacked a four-wheel-drive motorist with an axe handle.