A man was stabbed repeatedly outside the Oxford Hotel along Sydney's Oxford St around 7.10am this morning, police say.

It comes just hours after marchers celebrated the Sydney Mardi Gras along the same stretch of road.

Emergency services were called to Oxford St, between Flinders and Palmer St, Darlinghurst, after reports a man had been assaulted.

Officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command arrived and located a man suffering multiple stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.

Police have been told the man was walking along Oxford St with another man when the incident occurred.

More to come.