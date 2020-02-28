A Milwaukee electrician who police identified Friday as the man who fatally shot five co-workers at one of the nation's largest breweries enjoyed building guns, and believed his employer was spying on him, according to neighbours.

Authorities said 51-year-old Anthony Ferrill opened fire at the Molson Coors Brewing Company complex on Thursday, killing five male employees before turning his gun on himself.

His motive remains a mystery; police say the case is still under investigation. They also haven't released details about how the shooting unfolded.

Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales said the victims were all from the Milwaukee area. He identified them as Jesus Valle Jr, 33, of Milwaukee; Gennady Levshetz, 61, of Mequon; Trevor Wetselaar, 33, of Milwaukee; Dana Walk, 57, of Delafield; and Dale Hudson, 60, of Waukesha.

Ferrill's neighbours said he was a married father of two adult children and one younger daughter. They said he had worked at the brewery for about 15 years as an electrician.

His brother, Benjamin Ferrill, of The Colony, Texas, told the Associated Press: "It's a tragic loss to everybody. We're still trying to digest it."

Erna Roenspies, who lived next door to Ferrill, described him as a nice guy and helpful neighbour who enjoyed building guns with mail-order parts.

Several years ago Ferrill slipped off or fell off a ladder at the brewery and hurt his shoulder, forcing him to miss work. He told Roenspies that "spies" from the brewery were lurking in the neighbourhood, watching his activities to make sure he wasn't faking the injury.

Once he pointed out the spies' car to her, she said. The spying "irritated" him, she said.

Still, Roenspies, 82, said Ferrill was a "gentleman" who checked up on her to make sure she was all right.

"I considered him a son," she said. "He wasn't violent. He wasn't a drunk. He was a gentleman. I just can't believe it."

Another neighbour, Elizabeth LaPine, described Ferrill as a quiet person who walked his Doberman pinscher every day, and would sometimes throw a ball around for his dog in the street. She said she lived across the street from Ferrill for 11 years.

"It's heartbreaking."

LaPine said Ferrill had several cars and always kept them shiny. She said the last time she saw Ferrill was Sunday, and he had polished up his burgundy Chrysler, which she called his "Sunday car", and took it for a ride.

The shooting happened at a 33-hectare complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities and employs more than 1000 people. It's widely known in the Milwaukee area as "Miller Valley", a reference to the Miller Brewing Company that is now part of Molson Coors.

