Several of the Democratic candidates sharply criticised US President Donald Trump for his Administration's response to the coronavirus crisis.

Senator Amy Klobuchar said that if she were president, she would address the nation, maintain better relations with US allies, invest more heavily in education and better coordinate the response throughout her administration.

"I'm not going to give my website right now. I'm going to give the CDC's website, which is cdc.gov," she said.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden pointed to the Obama Administration's efforts handling of the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and its efforts to increase the CDC budget.

Advertisement

And Senator Bernie Sanders took aim at Trump's recent prediction that the coronavirus will disappear within the next two months, noting sarcastically that "April is the magical date that this great scientist we have in the White House" says will bring about the virus' end.

Soon after the Democrats finished their critiques, Trump tweeted a defence of his Administration's efforts.

"CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world," he said. "It was opposed by the Dems, 'too soon', but turned out to be the correct decision."

He added that even if the virus "disappeared tomorrow," Democrats "would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job."

"Not fair, but it is what it is. So far, by the way, we have not had one death. Let's keep it that way!" he said.