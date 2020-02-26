Quaden Bayles has hit back at trolls who have accused him of faking his age by sharing a cheeky Instagram post.

It shows Quaden decked out in designer gear as he poses beside a blue car in what appears to be a photoshopped image making him look taller.

The mum of bullied teen Quaden Bayles has shared another video of her son, taken four years ago, listing all the names he "hates" to be called by his tormentors. Video / Yarraka Bayles

READ MORE:

• Quaden Bayles' model sister hits back against online 'haters'

• Quaden Bayles 'real age' claim is a lie - here's the proof

• Mum of bullied boy Quaden Bayles reacts to conspiracy theory about nine-year-old's age

• Bullied boy Quaden Bayles reveals names tormentors call him

It comes after rumours were spread about the Brisbane bully victim's age, with trolls claiming he was 18 years old, instead of 9.

Advertisement

A Facebook post written by a woman, whose account has since been deleted, shared a composite of photos from Quaden's Instagram account, claiming it showed him having already celebrated his 18th birthday.

"Just so you know. he scammed everybody. He's 18, has plenty of money and yeah everyone fell for it," the post claimed.

Quaden Bayles has reactivated his Instagram, hitting back at trolls who claimed he was faking his age. Photo / Instagram, quaden_the_kid

Thousands of people rallied to defend the false claim but now Quaden has reactivated his Instagram account to share a tongue-in-cheek message targeted at his bullies.

"Guess how old I am in this pic," he said alongside a digitally edited photo of himself.

The snap appears to be of someone else's body with Quaden's face Photoshopped onto it.

A spokesperson for the Bayles family told news.com.au "the fam were just having a bit of fun on their private socials just to lift their spirits".

The post has been liked more than 26,000 times since it was shared on Wednesday morning.

When Quaden's original emotional video quickly went viral, racking up millions of views, it also attracted negative attention.

Advertisement

And that's when his mother Yarraka Bayles made the decision to shut down all of the family's accounts, including the advocacy group she had run since 2014, Stand Tall 4 Dwarfism.

Thankfully, most of the attention was positive, with the world falling in love with Quaden and sending him support.

The post that sparked the conspiracy theory. Photo / Supplied

The footage posted by his mother was of him in tears and saying "I just want to die right now" after being bullied at school for having dwarfism.

It then sparked an incredible response from people around the world with more than $749,084 (US$473,273) raised to send Quaden and his family to Disneyland.

People from all over the world banded together in support of Quaden, including celebrities such as Hugh Jackman, Cardi B and comedian Brad Williams.