The split decision followed complicated testimony from accusers. It was a blow to the defendant and a win for Manhattan's district attorney.

It may have been a split decision, and Harvey Weinstein may have been

The jurors fully believed the prosecution's first main accuser, Miriam Haley

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

The split decisions on the two rape charges may have hinged on the question of physical force

Annabella Sciorra's testimony did little to help the prosecution

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The verdict was a victory for Cyrus Vance, Jr., the Manhattan district attorney

The verdict may lead to change in the prosecution of complex sex-crimes cases