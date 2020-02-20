After the tragic murder of Hannah Clarke and her three children at the hands of their father, Rowan Baxter, the family's pet pooch is still reeling from the tragedy – along with people across the globe.

The family's dog, Savannah, often appeared in social media photos with the young children, who adored her.

After the horrific car fire, she was taken in by Dave Kramer, a family friend and fellow trainer who worked at the couple's Integr8 Fitness Gym.

Taking to Instagram last night, Kramer said the pooch had spent the day "looking up at the sky" after spending her first night without her family.

Kramer, who was a close friend of the family, also paid tribute to his murdered friend and her children.

"I still don't want to believe it. As I wake up this morning with their family dog laying in my bed, I realise this isn't just a nightmare, and all I can do is lay here, cuddle her and cry," Kramer wrote.

"Hannah was an amazing woman and she was a pillar of strength to so many others.

"If she even sensed someone was a little down, she'd know exactly how to brighten up their day with her one of a kind voice and big smile."

The three Baxter children, Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4 and Trey, 3, were found dead inside a burning vehicle on Raven St in Brisbane's Camp Hill on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene about 8.30am.

The mother of the children, Hannah Clarke, 31, reportedly screamed "he poured petrol on me" when she was pulled from the car with skin melting off her body.

She later died of her injuries in hospital.

Hannah Clarke with her three children. Photo / Supplied

According to witnesses, Baxter, 42, jumped into his estranged wife's car while she was on the school run and set it on fire before yelling at bystanders to stop helping. He then took his own life.

Detective Inspector Mark Thompson said police were trying "to understand the family dynamics and understand the history of that family" and made an "impassioned" public plea.

"If you had any knowledge of the Baxter family, come forward and speak to police," he said.

