Residents have been told to flee their homes in southern Queensland over fears a nearby dam will burst.

Emergency repairs have so far failed to fix a large hole in 440-megalitre Bolzan Quarry Dam, about 30km north of Warwick, southwest of Brisbane.

About 5000 text messages and social media posts have been sent to residents in the nearby town of Talgai, urging them to immediately evacuate about 250 homes in low-lying areas amid fears the dam will fail.

The Southern Downs Regional Council earlier today warned the Bolzan Quarry Dam was set to break, causing "dangerous downstream flooding" between Talgai West Road and Dalrymple Creek Road.

"Residents need to act to protect life, leave now and move to higher ground," the council said in a statement.

"Those evacuating have been urged to leave immediately and stay with family and friends in a safe area."

An evacuation centre has been set up at the Warwick Christian College at 70 Horsman Rd, Warwick.

EMERGENCY ALERT for Talgai (near Warwick) - Bolzan Quarry Dam failure as at 11.15pm Fri 14 Feb: https://t.co/ryOLWj9b8Q — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) February 14, 2020

The Courier Mail reports that firefighting and SES crews were at the dam to try and patch up the leak after it first overflowed. However, the dam burst again, resulting in more crews and senior officers attending the scene to deal with the flow of water.

Parts of the Darling and Southern Downs have experienced recent heavy rainfall.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie said she was confident people in the dam's path would get out in time.

Friday ⛈️ thunderstorm forecast: thunderstorms possible in #SEQld and the far north. Severe thunderstorms possible in the SE with heavy rainfall, and a risk of heavy rain and gusty winds in the Capricornia and Central Highlands. RADAR at https://t.co/HQOTbcpcon pic.twitter.com/kobK9ViHic — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 14, 2020

"The land is really flat so the water will just go out over that land and by the time it has got a bit downstream, it will have dissipated," she told the Chronicle late on Friday night.

"I have confidence in the people who live there. This is their land, they know what happens and they will do the right thing and know where to go."