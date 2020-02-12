Police continue to investigate the bizarre death of a Brisbane private school teacher, who was hit and killed by a truck on the M1 Pacific Motorway on Monday morning.

Anthony Stott, 43, had just returned to Australia from Peru when police allege he was detained against his will and bashed at a Cudgera Creek property near the Queensland-NSW border over the weekend.

Stott, a loved and well-regarded French teacher at St Peters Lutheran College in Brisbane, died instantly after he was hit by the truck about 7am on Monday.

Stott was last seen at Brisbane Airport. Photo / NSW Police

Police believe Stott had managed to flee the Kanes Rd property, where he was allegedly tied to a chair, before running less than a kilometre across a paddock to the motorway.

NSW Police said Stott's BMW was located in the middle of the M1 at 2am. They are now trying to piece together what happened in the five hours between 2am and 7am.

"We believe he was detained against his will at that premises prior to his death… these circumstances are very troubling," Acting Superintendent Brendon Cullen told reporters yesterday.

Police allege Stott was tied to a chair at the remote farm property and was injured.

"He was restrained within that place – we do believe he may have suffered injuries whilst in there," Acting Supt Cullen told reporters.

Anthony Stott's car, which police found abandoned on the M1 in the early hours of Monday morning before his death.

It's not known how he got to and from the property. It's also unclear if he was released or broke free from the chair.

Acting Supt Cullen said Stott had last been seen at Brisbane Airport on Sunday afternoon having returned home from Peru.

Police are investigating if Stott was abducted from his Fortitude Valley home in Brisbane before being driven in his own BMW down to Cudgera Creek.

A couple from Cudgera Creek – Mark Frost, 46, and Lauren Grainger, 38 – have since been charged with taking or detaining a person with intent to obtain advantage.

They were refused bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on February 17.

Police said Stott's relationship with the pair remains unclear.

"We do not know what that relationship is. We don't know how he ended up in their house or why he ended up (there) … that's what we're seeking assistance with," he said.

"What we do know is he was there (and) he was detained against his will there … what we don't know is what happened after he left that place."

"We don't know what that relationship is, how he ended up in the house or why."

Police said there was no evidence of links to outlaw motorcycle gangs however they were not "ruling in or ruling out" the involvement of illicit drugs.