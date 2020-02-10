WARNING: Graphic content

An American man who has now been charged with brutally beating his girlfriend to death previously told authorities she had been jumped by three women.

Nicholas Forman, 23, is charged with the murder of 23-year-old Sabrina Harooni in Maryland, United States.

Charging documents show Harooni was so badly beaten the emergency room doctor said her pupils had been "blown out".

An Uber driver told investigators he had driven the couple of Forman's house on Sunday night.

He overheard Forman becoming aggressive towards Harooni when she joked about receiving a text from an ex.

The driver said he continuously hassled her, demanding her phone, and got increasingly angry as she didn't let him have it. "You're scaring me," Harooni reportedly told her boyfriend.

Sabrina Harooni was brutally beaten up to death. Photo / Supplied

Worried, the driver told authorities he drove up the street but returned with his windows down and could hear the two arguing. He waited until the yelling stopped and then drove off.

The next day, Forman called another Uber, this time to take his girlfriend's lifeless body to hospital.

The driver of that second Uber told police Forman said his girlfriend got hurt in a fight the previous night.

A doctor said she was only wearing sweatpants and a puffer jacket. When they took her pants off, wood chips spilled out.

A nurse described Harooni's body as "ice cold". She had dried blood in her nose and dried vomit on her mouth.

Her boyfriend reportedly told another nurse Harooni had been drinking and was jumped by three women but had gone to bed fine that night.

The nurse who performed CPR on Harooni said she could feel fluid in her lungs.

A search of Forman's house found a large clump of hair similar to Harooni's and a piece of carpet, pillowcase and fitted sheet with blood on them.

Forman reportedly told police three women had beaten up Harooni the night before.

Investigators searched two phones found in Forman's possession and found a photo, taken shortly before midnight, showing Harooni seemingly unconscious, lying on the grass outside the house.

They also found a video where the man filming it can be heard saying: "This is what a cheating liar gets. You hear me? Cheating f*****g liar."

Forman was arrested on Thursday afternoon.