The former boss of a rest home in the UK has been sentenced to six years in jail for raping a drunk woman in a train toilet, while calling out to his oblivious wife while he committed the crime.

Timothy Davies, 45, led his wife to think he was helping the woman when he took her into the toilet cubicle of a Southeastern train from Ramsgate to Canterbury, in Kent, UK.

Within the 20-minute train trip, he raped the woman, while calling out to his wife Cheryl as she tried to unlock the door to the cubicle.

"I told my wife she was being sick because I didn't want her knowing I was having sex with another woman," Davies told the court.

CCTV shown in court showed the man leaving his seat next to his wife and escorting the drunk woman to the toilet.

While the two are in the cubicle, his wife can be seen pacing up and down the train carriage, looking for her husband.

She tried to unlock the toilet as her husband raped the woman inside, but was unaware of what was happening as he told her he was helping the woman.

His victim gave evidence in court and said he took advantage of her at a time when she was drunk and helpless.

She said her life has not been the same since the attack and she was made to feel like it was "her own fault".

The woman has been struggling with PTSD, has panic attacks and cries uncontrollably during stress-induced fits.

Davies told court he was "embarrassed for cheating" on his wife.

According to KentOnline, he also said he had "no idea" why his victim wanted him locked up.

Since his arrest, he tried to accuse his victim of lying and suggested she initiated intercourse. He accused her of lying, suggesting the sex was consensual.

However, he did not convince the jury, who unanimously convicted him of rape on Friday, at the Canterbury Crown Court.

Davies is an ex-manager of Margate's Durham House.

He will spend six years in jail for the rape.

"Her life was turned upside down because of these five minutes inside the toilet cubicle," Recorder Stuart Trimmer QC said.

"Not only did you do it you called out to your wife outside, while she was being sick. While those words were being uttered you were having sex with the drunken woman."