A US mother has been arrested after her 5-year-old daughter suffered a fatal overdose when she drank water from a bottle believed to have been used as a methamphetamine water pipe.

Sophia Larson, of Colorado, was pronounced dead at Grand River Hospital after the disturbing incident in which her mother Stephanie Alvarado and two others gave her milk and read the Bible over her while she succumbed to the effects of a meth overdose.

The tragedy began inside an apartment in the town of Rifle on December 11 last year.

According to an arrest affidavit reported by KDVR news, Alvarado and her cousins, Bertha Karina Ceballos-Romo and Daniel Alvarado, were using drugs.

Advertisement

Sophia Larson died from methamphetamine intoxication. Photo / Supplied

Around 10.30 PM, the young girl came out of her room and picked up a bottle containing an inch of water that had previously been used as a meth bong.

She began drinking before saying that the liquid was "yucky" and spitting it out.

READ MORE:

• Former meth addict shows off her amazing transformation with photos

• Housewives of P county: Why more women are getting hooked on meth

• Surprising reason Mitch turned to crystal meth at 20

• Islamic cleric in Indonesia claims meth is halal after arrest for supplying to students

The trio told detectives that Sophie became energetic and talkative before rolling on the ground and talking about seeing monsters and demons.

They didn't take her to hospital, with Alvarado fearing that she would lose her child in the welfare system.

Stephanie Alvarado. Photo / Supplied

Instead, they spent four hours attempting to treat the child by wrapping her in blankets, giving her milk and praying and reading the Bible.

One read a passage out of the Bible about "taking a spirit out of a possessed boy", the affidavit said. While they prayed, Sophia stopped breathing, according to the affidavit.

The girl's father, Alec Larson, wasn't told until his daughter was pronounced dead.

Advertisement

He blames Alvarado for the death.

"She killed my daughter. I don't see it any other way," Larson told KDVR, insisting he would never forgive her. "Never, never. If it's up to me, I will never speak to her again."

Stephanie Alvarado, Daniel Bello Alvarado, Bertha Ceballos-Romo. Photo / Supplied

"Sophie apparently bounced off the walls for four hours high as can be...and then she collapsed right there in front of all three of them in the living room," he said.

Coroner Robert Glassmire emailed a statement to local police saying that Sophia had a "very, very high" level of methamphetamine in her blood and her death was attributed to methamphetamine intoxication, the affidavit said.

Alvarado has been charged with child abuse resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment. Her cousins face similar charges.