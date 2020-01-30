An Islamic cleric in Indonesia arrested for selling methamphetamine to religious students has told authorities that he thought use of the drug was permitted by the Quran.

Ahmad Marzuki, a teacher at an Islamic boarding school in East Java, told police that using meth was permissible and would aid in reading the holy text.

Marzuki told authorities: "I know that methamphetamine is forbidden to be used by the state, but I did not find the argument in the Quran."

Police chief Rama Samtama Putra told local media that Marzuki said the powerful stimulant would aid students in becoming enthusiastic readers.

"The suspect is of the view that this soul is not forbidden and increases the spirit of reading the Quran," he said.

Marzuki was arrested after a two-month manhunt, during which time he continued to teach at religious schools across the country.

He was eventually arrested at his home, where police found two people using meth alongside a small amount of the drug and drug paraphernalia.

Despite the drug not being mentioned explicitly in the text, the head of Indonesia's largest independent Islamic organisation said that common sense must be used and most Muslims do not dispute the drug's legal status under Indonesian law, Vice reports.

Marzuki faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a large fine.