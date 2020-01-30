The Philippines has confirmed its first case of a new virus that has infected thousands in China.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the 38—year-old Chinese woman had traveled to the Philippines from Wuhan, China, via Hong Kong on Jan. 21.

She sought treatment on Jan. 25 due to a mild cough.

Duque said at a news conference the woman was confirmed positive from test results Thursday and currently has no symptoms.

The outbreak of the new type of coronavirus surfaced in the central city of Wuhan in December.

- AP