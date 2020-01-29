New Zealand will join Australia in a plan to evacuate their citizens from the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison today announced his Government was planning for an operation to remove the more than 600 Australians currently trapped in the city of Wuhan and move them to the Christmas Island detention centre for quarantine.

The region has been on strict lockdown since the outbreak of the new virus that has killed 106. There have been more than 4500 confirmed cases and there are 53 New Zealanders registered as being in the region.

Ardern on Wednesday afternoon confirmed New Zealand would be working together on a "joint ANZAC assisted departure" from Wuhan.

"Specific details of the evacuation plan, including the medical protocols that will be applied to returning New Zealanders, and access arrangements on the ground in China are being worked through by officials," she said.

Morrison also indicated the operation was still only in its planning stages.

But Ardern has warned an plan to remove New Zealanders would be complex and difficult because of logistical issues, including tight travel restrictions imposed by the Chinese Government, pre-departure screening requirements and complying with any quarantine measures.

The announcement comes as the NZ Government warns Kiwis to avoid all non-essential travel to China as the spread of the deadly coronavirus continues.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters, meanwhile, said he was also consulting with the United States about joining its evacuation effort.

He was due to speak to US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien on Wednesday.

Kiwi citizens trapped in Wuhan have been pleading to get out after being caught in the lock-down while visiting during the Chinese New Year



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade earlier said it was exploring evacuation options with other countries.

"Options include the possibility of places being made available for New Zealanders on charter flights leaving Wuhan, or assisted departure by NZDF [New Zealand Defence Force] which is more complex," a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson warned New Zealanders currently in China that they "must comply with all Chinese laws, rules and regulations including the travel restrictions imposed by the Chinese authorities to contain the virus".

New Zealand today joined Australia and Britain in warning citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to China, in addition to an earlier blanket warning against visiting Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.