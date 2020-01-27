The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the downing of a "special American aircraft" flying over Afghanistan on what it described as an intelligence mission.

The crash happened yesterday in the Taliban-controlled Sado Khel area of the Deh Yak district in Ghazni province, the militant group's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said in a message via WhatsApp.

"A special American aircraft which was flying over Afghanistan for an intelligence mission was tactically shot down by the Taliban," Mujahed said. "All on board including high-ranking CIA officers were killed."

There have been wildly conflicting claims on the crash since the news broke hours earlier - first it was reported to have been a passenger plane en-route from Dubai, then a military flight and now a US aircraft.

"Appears we have lost an aircraft," General David Goldfein, the US Air Force chief of staff, told reporters in Washington. "We don't know the status of the crew" or whether the plane was brought down by hostile fire, he said. He cautioned that in such cases first reports are "always wrong."

The spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, Colonel Sonny Leggett, said that it was a military plane, a Bombardier E-11A, that crashed in the Ghazni province and an investigation of its causes was ongoing.

The Bombardier E-11A is a US Air Force electronic surveillance plane. Video from the crash site circulating on social media appeared to show its charred ruins.

Earlier, Afghanistan's Civil Aviation Authority provided some details.

"The plane was apparently dispatched for military operations and it took off from Afghanistan territory," said Ghulam Masoom Massumi, the director of air traffic management at the authority, by phone. "The military plane was not a cargo plane." Massumi added.

He gave no details of the size and make of plane or the number of people on board.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan's second Vice President, Sarwar Danish, had said that a passenger plane owned by the country's national carrier, Ariana Afghan Airlines, crashed in the Deh Yak district of Ghazni province. However Ariana denied reports one of its planes was involved and said it was operating as normal.

The incident follows reports last week the US and the Taliban were moving towards a peace deal that would see the eventual withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and an end to the 18-year long conflict.

It's the second time in recent months the two sides have appeared close to announcing an agreement. In September US President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks in response to a suicide bombing in Kabul that killed an American soldier.

The militant group controls or contests half of the country, more territory than any time since they were toppled in 2001. The US currently has 13,000 of the 22,673 foreign troops in Afghanistan, down from a peak of 100,000 in 2011.

