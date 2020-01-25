A case of the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in Victoria.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said on Saturday morning a case of the respiratory condition had been confirmed in a man who last week returned from China.

It's the first confirmed case in Australia.

The man is a Chinese National aged in his 50s and is in a stable condition with a respiratory illness at the Monash Medical Centre in Clayton, in Melbourne's southeast.

The man flew in from Guangzhou in China to Melbourne at about 9am on January 19 on China Southern Airlines flight CZ321.

Mikakos said there was no cause for alarm for the community, the patient is isolated and there were no other suspected cases.

Victoria's acting chief health officer, Dr Angie Bone, said the man is being cared for in a negative pressure isolation room for a "type of pneumonia" which is expected with this kind of coronavirus.

"All infection control precautions are being used both for when he has visitors, but also be healthcare scaff to protect them," she told reporters today.

"China has been very helpful in sharing the genome sequence with us so we have a very good test and we can be absolutely categorical about whether this is the situation or not, and that is the situation in this case."

Australia is the 11th country to have a confirmed case across the globe, authorities said.

NSW Health has also confirmed five people are now being tested for the coronavirus.

There were four cases being investigated in NSW this morning, prior to a fifth being confirmed at 11am on Saturday. That number does not include the two people cleared in NSW yesterday, or the child who was tested and cleared overnight.

A further two are still being assessed for the virus in Queensland.

Tests for the deadly virus can now be turned around in one day, Australia's chief medical officer Brendan Murphy told AAP reporters.

The announcement comes after a child was rushed to hospital after landing in Sydney overnight, suspected of having contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Health authorities carried out an emergency response at Sydney airport before midnight on Friday, after the child began displaying flu-like symptoms.

A team of paramedics in protective gear were called in, rushing the child to the emergency department of Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick as a precaution.

The child was later discharged with a clean bill of health.

China reports over 1280 virus cases

China's National Health Commission has reported the number of people infected with a new virus has risen to 1,287 with 41 deaths.

The commission said the latest tally comes from 29 provinces across China, including 237 patients in serious condition.

All 41 deaths have been in China, including 39 in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, one in Hebei and one in Heilongjiang.

Meanwhile, France announced that three people had fallen ill with the virus — the disease's first appearance in Europe.

And the United States reported its second case, involving a Chicago woman in her 60s who was hospitalized in isolation after returning from China.

The outbreak cast a pall over Lunar New Year, the country's biggest, most festive holiday, which falls this week.

Authorities in Beijing and other cities canceled many public celebrations and other events.

On Wall Street, stocks slumped amid fears over the widening crisis, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 170 points and the S&P 500 posting its worst day in three months. Health care companies suffered losses, along with financial institutions, airlines and other tourism and travel industry businesses.

Transportation was shut down in Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the outbreak originated, and in at least 12 other cities in central China's Hubei province, encompassing a population bigger than that of New York, London, Paris and Moscow combined.

Hospitals in Wuhan grappled with a flood of patients and a lack of supplies. Videos circulating online showed throngs of frantic people in masks lined up for examinations, and some complained that family members had been turned away at hospitals that were at capacity.

Authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere put out calls for medicine, disinfection equipment, masks, goggles, gowns and other protective gear.Wuhan officials said they are rapidly constructing a new hospital to deal with the crisis, to be completed February 3. It will be modeled on a SARS hospital that was built in Beijing in just six days during the SARS outbreak.

The seriousness of the crisis was still an open question.The new virus comes from a large family of what are known as coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold.But it is not clear just how lethal this coronavirus is, or even whether it is as dangerous as ordinary flu, which kills tens of thousands of people every year in the US alone. Scientists say it is also not clear if it spreads as easily as SARS, its genetic cousin, which also originated in China and killed about 800 people in 2002-03.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and illnesses does not necessarily mean the crisis is getting worse. It could instead reflect better monitoring and reporting of the newly discovered virus, which can cause cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough, fever and shortness of breath, but can worsen to pneumonia."It's still too early to draw conclusions about how severe the virus is because at the beginning of any outbreak you would focus more on the severe cases," said Tarik Jasarevic, a spokesman for the World Health Organization in Geneva. "And then maybe we are missing some mild cases because people will just be a little bit sick and will not have it tested. And they will recover."In France, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said that two infected patients had traveled in China and that France should brace for more such cases. A third case was announced in a statement from her ministry about three hours later.

"We see how difficult it is in today's world to close the frontiers. In reality, it's not possible," she said. Buzyn said authorities are seeking to reach anyone who might have come in contact with the patients: "It's important to control the fire as quickly as possible."

In the US, the latest person confirmed to have the disease was reported to be doing well. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention likewise said it is expecting more Americans to be diagnosed with the virus.

Still, "CDC believes that the immediate risk to the American public continues to be low at this time, but the situation continues to evolve rapidly," said the agency's Dr Nancy Messonnier.

With Chinese authorities afraid that public gatherings will hasten the spread of the virus, the outbreak put a damper on Lunar New Year. Temples locked their doors, Beijing's Forbidden City, Shanghai Disneyland and other major tourist destinations closed, and people canceled restaurant reservations ahead of the holiday, normally a time of family reunions, sightseeing trips, fireworks displays and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion people.

Wuhan's usually bustling streets, malls and other public spaces were unnervingly quiet and masks were mandatory in public. Shoppers emptied store shelves, stocking up for what could be an extended period of isolation. Karaoke bars, movie theaters and internet cafes around the region were shut down.While most of the deaths have been older patients, a 36-year-old man in Hubei died on Thursday.

The vast majority of cases have been in and around Wuhan or involved people who visited the city or had personal connections to those infected. About two dozen cases in all have been confirmed outside mainland China, nearly all of them in Asia: Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Nepal.

Recalling the government's initial cover-up of SARS, many Chinese are suspicious of the case numbers reported by officials. Authorities have promised transparency.China's cabinet, the State Council, announced it will be collecting information on government departments that have failed in their response to the outbreak, including "delays, concealment and under-reporting of the epidemic."