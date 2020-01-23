Scott Morrison has posted an heartfelt tribute as he announced on social media that his father has died.

At the end of a press conference this afternoon, the Prime Minister wrapped up by saying: "If you will excuse me now I have some family matters I have to attend to."

He later took to Facebook, where he wrote a touching tribute to his father.

"Last night I received the sad news that my father John passed away quietly and peacefully. He was aged 84. He lived a great life and was much loved," he wrote.

"He was a loving husband to my mum Marion for 57 years. He was a wonderful father to me and my brother Alan. He loved Jen as a daughter and was a devoted grandfather to our girls.

"Dad lived a life of love, faith, duty and service. Dad served in the Army as part of his National Service, he was a dedicated member and officer in the NSW Police Force for his entire career, he served his local community as a Councillor and Mayor and many other roles, and he served faithfully in his church throughout his entire life as an elder, youth worker and in aged care.

"Dad had a deep and committed Christian faith, which is one of his numerous legacies in my life. Our family will miss him terribly, but we are extremely thankful for his great blessing in all of our lives.

"Love you Dad and well done good and faithful servant."

Former Prime Minister, Julia Gillard — who also lost her father while leading the nation — tweeted her condolences.

"Losing your dad is always hard, and even more so when you are serving as PM," she wrote. "My thoughts are with him and his family."

Other politicians have posted heartfelt messages of support to Morrison on his Facebook page.

Senator Matt O'Sullivan wrote: "This is terribly sad news PM. Much love to you and your family. What a great legacy to leave behind. I can see why you are so grateful."

Senator David Van PM, wrote: "Our sincere condolences to you, Jenny and the girls. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."