A grandmother and grandfather have been arrested along with their daughter for imprisoning their grandchildren in tiny wooden cages, police say.

Alabama couple James and Pamela Bond were arrested after police discovered the cages, which are attached to their beds, during a welfare check at their home.

During the check up on the four grandchildren aged 3, 4, 10 and 11, police found two cages made of wood with latches and locks on them.

The children's mother, 30-year-old Kylla Mann, who lives with her parents, was also arrested, according to ABC News.

In a statement, the Lee County Sheriff's Office wrote: "[The] Investigation revealed evidence that the children had been locked in the cages on multiple occasions."

A second cage was found by police attached to a children's bed. Photo / Lee County Sheriff's Office

A fifth child, an 8-month-old, is also living at the house.

All 5 children have been removed from the home. It is not clear whether they were given to another family member or if they are in state care.

Kylla Mann, Pamela Bond and Deloris Bond were all charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child younger than 6 and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Pamela Bond was additionally charged with one count of tampering with evidence. She is being held on a US$123,000 bond. Kylla Mann and Deloris bond were held on a US$122,000 bond.