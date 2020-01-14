Warning - Distressing content

A US teen tried to report for years that she was being abused by her father, a prominent local businessman. No one listened. So she set up cameras in the family home to catch him in the act.

Damon Richard Becnel, 47, of Destin in Florida, was arrested earlier this month and charged with one count of child abuse and one count of animal abuse after the brave teen's actions.

The girl's mother told WEAR news that her daughter had tried to report the abuse for years but installed the cameras after no one believed her. Becnel's arrest came after she turned the video in to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

Becnel is a local businessman and a member of a prominent and well-respected family.

The shocking video shows Becnel attacking his daughter and one of the family's dogs.

"I will I will cut this [expletives deleted] dog's eyeballs out, I'll [expletive deleted] do it," he screams.

He threatens to kill the dog, before his daughter begs him to stop, jumping on his back in an effort to stop him.

"I'm going to kill the dog," says Becnel, as his daughter yells "stop, please stop!".

Becnel is also seen grabbing his daughter by the hair and shoving her and slamming her against a wall before headbutting her, a sickening thud ringing out as her head bounces off the wall.

The video has also been shared on Facebook, where is has outraged the local community.

Local Carmel Ceravolo told WEAR news: "I'm hoping local law enforcement, judges, and state attorneys do their due diligence to ensure justice is served.''

"We need to ensure this guy does not just get a slap on the wrist because he's from Destin and has money."

The girl's mother, who does not have custody of her, says her daughter and the dogs are now living with a family friend.

She says that the Department of Child Services' safety plan allowed Becnel to choose who would have custody of the girl while he was in jail.

She is fighting to have this changed ahead of Becnel's court appearance on February 4.