As Officer Andy Anderson searched the railways tracks the approaching train blared its horn, repeating it until the horrifying moment the speeding engine smashed into the hapless policeman - and it was all captured on video.

The officer, from Polk County in the US state of Georgia, was chasing a suspected burglar down the train tracks when the incident occurred.

The collision was captured by Anderson's 3D body video camera and shows him walking the track while looking for the suspect, as the sound of the approaching horn can be clearly heard.

He doesn't appear to realise the danger he is in, continuing the chase for the alleged burglar before the train slams into him and sends him flying into the bushes.

Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd told WSB-TV that Anderson was not critically injured, although he was taken to the hospital.

Officer Anderson was chasing a man down the tracks when he was hit. Photo / Polk County Police Department

A photo was released showing him recovering and he was later released from hospital.

The man he was chasing got away after the accident, although a woman is in custody in relation to the original burglary.