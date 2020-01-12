A mother was ambushed and beaten to a pulp by her daughter's teenage bully while she was on her way to visit the school principal.

California mum Maria Jimenez was left with multiple injuries including a broken nose, black eye, cuts and bruises after she was confronted by the violent and aggressive teenager at James Logan High School.

Jimenez, her partner Eder Rojas and her 16-year-old daughter were screamed at by the girl, who shouted: "What you wanna do? Who's going to fight first.

Speaking to ABC7, Jimenez added: "The girl was very furious, they grabbed me by the hair and dragged me."

While being dragged, the bully and an accomplice punched and kicked her before forcing her to the ground and stomping on her.

Jimenez, who had only given birth four months before the attack, had to spend two nights in hospital following the horrific assault.

"I just wanted to talk to the principal, you'd never imagine a kid would hit an adult, I thought we were safe on campus."

Maria Jimenez was hospitaled after suffering a broken nose and numerous other injuries at the hands of her daughter's school bully. Photo / ABC7

Rojas fought the bully in an effort to drag her off his wife and 16-year-old.

Police arrived at the scene and charged one of the two attackers with battery and serious bodily harm.

A spokesperson for the school said they were investigating and would be assisting police.

The vowed to take "disciplinary actions" against the bullies.

Jimenez has pulled her daughter out of the school and is considering legal action.