Drones have been used in south and southwestern China to provide aid to areas hit by torrential rains this past week.

Hoisting large canvas bags filled with relief supplies, they flew over pools of floodwater and traffic-clogged roads, as extreme weather set off mass evacuations and emergency alerts. The drones also sprayed disinfectant on silt-covered fields.

In China, a drone was deployed to airlift a trapped resident to safety. Photo / Shuisheng via Douyin

Louis Liu, the founder and chief executive of DAP Technologies, a Beijing-based consultancy specialising in air mobility, compared the rescue of the man to an excavator being used to lift someone in a fire in the absence of other tools.

“Normally, people aren’t allowed to use an agricultural drone to suspend a person in midair,” he said.

“But in an emergency, if someone is about to drown, that’s something the law would overlook.

“Developing drones specifically for rescuing people is definitely an area for development,” he added. “Many in the industry are already attempting it.”

Last week, firefighters in the southern city of Shenzhen carried out a drill using drones that flew up and down a glass skyscraper, spraying jets of water.

Drones are already commonly used in cities like Shenzhen for delivering takeaway food and packages.

In March, China’s Civil Aviation Administration issued approvals that would allow two companies, EHang and Hefei Hey Airlines, to operate drones for commercial passenger services.

The role of drones has become more visible since last year, when Premier Li Qiang identified the “low-altitude economy”, referring to the use of this technology in airspace under 1000m, as a national priority.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Tiffany May and Jiawei Wang

©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES