Four people have been injured after a surprise attack on a Balad air base which houses US personnel.

Eight Katyusha rockets were fired at the base wounding four people including two officers, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

No American's were harmed in the attack President Donald Trump asserted after he claimed 80 "American terrorists" were killed in the previous strikes.

Iraqi military did not announce who was behind the attack despite the current tension between the United States and Iran for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Advertisement

The shell of a missile fired at the Al Asad airbase in Iraq last week. Photo / Getty Images

Last week Iran fired a series of missiles at two Iraqi airbases hosting US troops.

The US said 15 missiles were fired. Ten struck the Ain Assad airbase and one a base in Erbil. Four missiles failed to hit their targets.

Hours later, a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all on board.