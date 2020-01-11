The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service began Operation Rock Wallaby today to help feed thousands of impacted wildlife.

The operation dropped thousands of kilograms of food across NSW to help feed the brush-tailed Rock-wallaby colonies in the state.

Operation Rock Wallaby 🦘- #NPWS staff today dropped thousands of kgs of food (Mostly sweet potato and carrots) for our Brush-tailed Rock-wallaby colonies across NSW 🥕🥕 #bushfires pic.twitter.com/ZBN0MSLZei — Matt Kean MP (@Matt_KeanMP) January 11, 2020

Nice one👍 Was doing some feeding today myself. We have the most amazing wildlife in Australia. pic.twitter.com/fjYzh7FvV2 — JKato (@JKato3333) January 11, 2020

The bushfires across Australia have left an estimated 1.25 billion animals dead according to the WWF.

The rock wallaby was identified by the World Wide Fund for Nature as being particularly at-risk due to the destruction of its habitat.

Advertisement

Kangaroo Island open for travel

The chief officer of the SA Country Fire Service has said it is safe for tourists and residents to travel to and from Kangaroo Island.

The restrictions were lifted on friday but chief officer Mark Jones issues a statement today saying there was still some confusion.

"Under my powers as chief officer, I temporarily enacted restrictions on the island to ensure the priority of emergency services. The restrictions were removed on Friday and people are able to travel to and from the island."

The news comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison pleaded with Australians to not scrap upcoming holiday plans at the island.

"Even here on Kangaroo Island, where a third of the island has obviously been decimated – two-thirds of it is open and ready for business.

"It's important to keep the local economies vibrant at these times."

However conditions on the island are expected to worsen as early as Monday according to defence chiefs.

The Army is sending two Chinook helicopters to Kangaroo island this weekend ahead of "expected difficult conditions" on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement

Thirty New Zealand Army engineers have already been deployed with equipment to Kangaroo Island to work with Australian Army personnel providing assistance.

Koalas appear in New York

Stuffed Koalas are being placed around New York City in an effort to drive donations to Australia.

The New York office of ad agency Cummins&Partners have been placing the Koalas on the city's trees and lampposts to encourage donations to a GoFundMe page.

So far the GoFundMe has raised $2,778 for WIRES.

READ MORE:

• Australia bush fires: Number of animals killed tops 1 billion

• 'Forever fires': How the Australia bush fires compare to other disasters

• Aussie firefighter slams 'outright lies' about bushfires

• Americans baffled by the size of Australia in bush fire map comparisons

A dedicated Instagram for the effort called Koalas of NYC has gained closed to 1000 followers since launching a day ago.

"Our agency has Australian roots and more than half of our team are Australian, so we are taking action and helping our furry friends back home, all the way from NYC," said Diane Villavieja who oversees operations at the agency.

Ms Villavieja told adweek that the agency had placed 100 koalas around the city in locations including Times Square, Washington Square Park and Columbus Circle.