A man in Texas has been charged with the murder of a baby that he allegedly stuffed into a backpack and then left in a car for hours.

Trevor Rowe, 27, is accused of the murder of baby Marion Jester-Montoya by "confining her in a backpack, inside a vehicle, for an extended period".

Rowe, who is not the father of the child, was dating her mother.

He is alleged to have taken the baby to his job site and left her inside a backpack on the floor of his car.

At one point, he allegedly found her climbing out of the backpack so put her back in.

He checked on her around lunchtime and found her "lightly crying but breathing".

According to police, he then went to a fast-food drive-thru and two other stores, while baby Marion was still inside the backpack in the car.

After lunch, he is said to have put the backpack in the boot of the car.

He checked on her before 5pm and she was not breathing. It was around that time that Rowe called 911 and began CPR.

"He knew that placing a person into a trunk was dangerous to human life," police said.