A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 people has crashed after taking off from Tehran, Iranian state TV reported.

An Iran emergency official told state television all aboard had been killed.

Flight 752 was reportedly on its way to Boryspil airport in Kiev when it went down minutes after take-off.

The plane had taken off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, the state TV report said. The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

Unverified video footage appeared to show the plane falling and fire from the crash scene.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

"After taking off from Imam Khomeini international airport it crashed between Parand and Shahriar," Jafarzadeh said.

"An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced."

State TV earlier said there were 180 passengers and crew aboard. The discrepancy could not be immediately reconciled.

The chairman of the Iranian humanitarian organisation Red Crescent earlier said it was doubtful that there were any survivors.

Photos it posted on Twitter appeared to show debris from the crash site.

Photos it posted on Twitter appeared to show debris from the crash site.

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24.

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A photo later published by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency showed rescue officials in a farm field, with what appeared to be pieces of the aircraft laying nearby.

Jordanian news outlet Al Hadath reported the Ukrainian aircraft was accidentally shot down by Iranian anti-aircraft units. However this is still unconfirmed.

Meanwhile two strong earthquakes have struck Iran this afternoon, near Bushehr nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, according to monitoring site USGS.

The first quake was a magnitude of 4.9 and struck 10km southeast of Borazjan at 3.20pm NZT and the second a 4.5 magnitude, an hour later, 17km southeast of Borazjan.

The US Geological Survey reported the depth - both at 10km - and epicenter indicated natural events.

The flight had just left Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport. Photo / Flight Tracker

The crash and earthquakes came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

Ten missiles struck the Ain al-Assad air base in Iraq's western Anbar province. One struck a base in Erbil in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region.

It led America's Federal Aviation Administration to issue an emergency flight restriction prohibiting civilian aircraft from entering the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Issuing the three separate Notice to Airmen or Notams "banning" flights over Iran, Iraq and the surrounding airspace, the FAA said it was :

"Due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the middle east, which represent an inadvertent risk to US civil aviation operations due to the potential for miscalculations or misidentification."

What is the plane

The Boeing 737-800 is a very common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner used for short to medium-range flights. Thousands of the planes are used by airlines around the world.

Introduced in the late 1990s, it is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly 10 months following two deadly crashes.

A number of 737-800 aircraft have been involved in deadly accidents over the years.

In March 2016, a Flydubai 737-800 from Dubai crashed while trying to land at Rostov-on-Don airport in Russia, killing 62 onboard.

Another 737-800 flight from Dubai, operated by Air India Express, crashed in May 2010 while trying to land in Mangalore, India, killing more than 150 onboard.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Boeing, like other airline manufacturers, typically assists in crash investigations.

However, that effort in this case could be affected by the US sanctions campaign in place on Iran since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018.

Both Airbus and Boeing had been in line to sell billions of dollars of aircraft to Iran over the deal, which saw Tehran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. But Trump's decision halted the sales.

Under decades of international sanctions, Iran's commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly for domestic carriers in recent years, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

