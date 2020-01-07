A young woman had to be restrained by six people after she headbutted a medic on an Etihad flight in scenes he said were 'worse than anything he'd seen in A&E', a court heard, as she was jailed for six months.

Demi Burton, 20, attacked passengers and cabin crew on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester when she was refused alcohol.

Burton boarded the plane while intoxicated and continued to drink red wine until flight attendants told her they would no longer serve her.

The decision was made after she made a series of inappropriate sexual comments which included asking two men travelling on the flight to join her in the "mile high club".

Minshull Street Crown Court heard the 20-year-old shouted: "You may as well just land the plane now then!" when she was refused alcohol before she embarked on a drunken rampage which witnesses claimed lasted for up to four hours.

Staff on the Etihad flight attempted tried to calm Burton down only for her to headbutt, maul and and kick out at them during a violent struggle.

It took six crew members and passengers to restrain her and she was arrested when the plane touched down.

A consultant anaesthetist travelling on the flight who was bitten on the elbow and headbutted as he helped restrain Burton claimed it was worse than working in A&E, the court heard.

One stewardess was bitten on the forearm was headbutted around the chin.

Other passengers where kicked to the ribs and face and head butted to the cheek which left bruising.

Stewardess Fouzia Naim said in a statement: "It was a stressful situation but whilst I managed to remain calm and professional, it's not acceptable for crew members to be treated this way and not fair on the other passengers to witness things like this.

"As a result of her being verbally abusive towards me and assaulting, I couldn't eat or drink anything whilst the flight was ongoing."

Burton, from Carrington, near Manchester had been travelling home from a three month trip to Australia where she had been visiting family.

She claimed she had been drinking as she had a fear of flying. She was jailed for six months after she admitted being drunk on an aircraft and five charges of assault.

The incident began on May 9 shortly after flight EY21 had taken off from the United Arab Emirates.

Prosecuting Claire Brocklebank, said: "It appears she was drunk before getting on the flight and she started making a number of inappropriate sexual comments to a number of male passengers on the flight.

"Two in particular remember hearing comments and at first they laughed it off but it then became more and more increasingly inappropriate and she asked them to join the mile high club.

"Both tried to end conversation with her but she carried on.

"One said he felt quite shocked by her comments and people around her started to ask her to be quiet as others could hear."

Burton's defence lawyer, Martin Callery, said his client had been drinking because of a fear of flying as well as apprehensions about seeing her family.

He said: "She is thoroughly ashamed of herself and because she is remorseful, she is utterly embarrassed at the way she behaved. It is completely out of character as far as she is concerned.

"She went to Australia to get away from her family who have behaved towards her from her early years in a very controlling and very abusive way.

"She thought it was right fly back but was apprehensive about the arrival home and apprehensive about flying itself and had more to drink then was appropriate."

Sentencing her, judge John Edwards said: "Good order on any flight - in particular a long distance one - is essential and those who undermine that put that at risk by behaving in such crass way.

"Your behaviour was unpleasant, violent and persistent over a lengthy period. So that a doctor, an anaesthetist by profession remarks in all his dealings in A&E had not witnessed such aggressive behaviour before.

"I'm afraid you have to be dealt with in a way that might deter others."