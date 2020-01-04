Skies in New South Wales and Victoria are turning eerie shades of orange, red and black, as fire conditions worsen in both states.

Street lights in the town of Berridale have been switched on to combat the smoke currently blanketing the sky an ominous shade of black.

In Jindabyne, pictures shared by 9 News journalist Tiffiny Genders show an orange sky – a warning of what's to come.

In Lake Eucumbene near NSW's Snowy Mountains and Adaminaby – where emergency warnings have been issued for blazes in the area – the sky has turned a disconcerting shade of red.

4pm at Jindabyne & there’s a real mood shift as the sky turns a dark & gloomy orange. @9NewsSyd pic.twitter.com/R37y4kdOVA — Tiffiny Genders (@tiffgenders) January 4, 2020

The berridale brigade has trucks doing property protection in the eucumbene area and us in the town its self. We have been warned that our threat fire will generate a pyrocumulonimbus storm. #NSWRFS #NSWFIRE #nswbushfire #AustraliaBushfires pic.twitter.com/gRzoZeT3ak — Cooma Monaro fire & emergency service member (@striketeamrfs) January 4, 2020

We are doing our best to get vision - and news - out from #Adaminaby fire fronts (plural) #NSWbushfires @SBSNews pic.twitter.com/o6VS4QopKH — Brett Mason (@BrettMasonNews) January 4, 2020

Live Webcam at Lake Eucumbene. pic.twitter.com/K24C04Bxvw — Sally Sara (@sallyjsara) January 4, 2020

'Not safe to leave'

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has given an update on the fire situation in NSW, saying that for those in fire-threatened areas, it's no longer safe to leave.

"We have 12 fires at emergency level," the Premier said.

"We are now in a position where we are saying to people, it's not safe to move, it's not safe to leave these areas.

"We do have partial road closures in key roads across the state and, in relation to the projections we had this morning, unfortunately they are coming to fruition."

She said that the mid 40 temperatures, combined with the wind contiions mean the situation is exacerbated, and "we have still to hit the worst of it."

"If you are in one of the fire zones, adhere to the RFS advice," the Premier urged.

"The single source of truth is the RFS advice, please follow that advice to make sure you are in as safe a position as possible."

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there are currently 148 fires burning across the state.

"It's too late to leave," the Commissioner said.

"Your option for safety is to shelter as the fire approaches."

Fitzsimmons says the southerly won't move into NSW until about 5pm, and won't hit Sydney until around midnight.

"It's going to be a very long afternoon and evening and, as that southerly approaches, it's going to be a volatile southerly with wind strengths up to 80 km/h or more.

"A long, difficult few hours, a dangerous few hours given the amount of emergency alerts out there".

Conditions continue to deteriorate in NSW and Victoria

A dozen bushfires have hit "emergency" warning level across NSW with soaring temperatures and strong winds fanning flames as much of the state remains in extreme fire danger.

NSW Rural Fire Service community safety officer Marty Webster says there is an "enormous" amount of fire in southern NSW and conditions have been worsening in line with forecasts.

"It felt this morning we may possibly get away (with it) but things are starting to unfold the way it was suggested," he told ABC.

"Our grave concern is for people who haven't acted on our advice and are in bushland areas."

At one point on Saturday afternoon, there were 12 fires burning at an emergency warning level.

Emergency warnings are in place for fires in the Snowy Monaro and Snowy Valley regions as well as on the South Coast and at the 268,000-hectare Green Wattle Creek blaze southwest of Sydney.

A dangerous fire-generated thunderstorm has formed over the Currowan fire between Nowra and Batemans Bay which could spark new blazes.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian earlier said authorities were well prepared for the extreme bushfire conditions.

"We've never been as prepared as we are today for the onslaught we're likely to face," the Premier said.

In Victoria, the number of emergency alerts is increasing, as towns in the state's fire-ravaged east again come under direct bushfire attack.

Erratic winds are fuelling increased fire activity and people across East Gippsland, northeast Victoria and other areas are being told it is too late to leave.

"Omeo Valley is under direct attack – which is causing significant fire spread around Omeo and Ensay," the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon.

"Firefighters are actively protecting life critical infrastructure and community assets in this area."

By mid-afternoon the number of emergency alerts had risen to 14 and was expected to increase further.

Authorities say there are 21 people missing in the East Gippsland fire zone, revised down from 28 on Friday.

Two people have been confirmed dead.