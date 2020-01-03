Photographer Sean Davey has ripped into Scott Morrison on Facebook after snapping his visit to Cobargo yesterday.

Davey's impassioned post focused on a man named Mark Ayliffe, who is the captain of the Cobargo RFS brigade. He noted that Morrison's wife Jenny comforted Ayliffe with a hug during the visit, while the Prime Minister himself didn't.

"It's a lot to feel the embrace of another human in such times. It's a shame our Prime Minister has no idea how to do this," he wrote.

This is Mark Ayliffe, Captain of the Cobargo RFS Brigade in NSW. The PM met him yesterday and the soot was still on Mark... Posted by Sean Davey on Thursday, 2 January 2020

"Six riot and public order four wheel drives preceded the Prime Minister. None of the PM's convoy had any water, food, snacks or anything for the RFS volunteers in Cobargo.

"When Mark said he hadn't eaten all day, Morrison just shook his hand and said, 'Well I'll let you get back to it.'

"I haven't felt so ashamed for a long time."

Davey's post has been shared 24,000 times.

The photographer was also witness to the heartbreaking scenes at Steve Shipton's property, where the farmer had to shoot cattle which had been burned in the fire to put an end to their suffering.

Davey was so moved by the plight of the Shiptons and others in the community that he started a GoFundMe page, which he hopes will at least help Shipton out.