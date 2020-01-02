Donald Trump's Twitter tirades defined 2019, as they were almost a daily occurrence, with the 45th US President tweeting more than 1000 times during the impeachment inquiry in October alone.

But who exactly got the worst of the US president's tantrum tweets?

We made a list of the celebrities and high profile people who copped it from the tweeter-in-chief, and what they did to earn his fury and words like "loser," "clown", and "lightweight".

JEFF BEZOS

Since 2015 the US President has posted dozens of jibes at the tech titan but perhaps the lowest blow was when Mr Trump took to Twitter to mock the Amazon CEO over his divorce, calling him "Jeff Bozo", news.com.au reports.

So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019

JOE AND HUNTER BIDEN

Donald Trump has always made fun of his political opponent, calling him "Sleepy Joe," but it was his unsubstantiated claims about Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine that backfired, triggering his own impeachment inquiry. But it's not like the Bidens weren't warned. Mr Trump tweeted in April, "Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe … It will be nasty."

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

HILLARY CLINTON

Mr Trump has always reserved a special kind of hate for his defeated Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton, calling her "crooked Hillary" whenever he mentions her, which is often — it's estimated that he has tweeted about her more than 350 times and he was at it again just last month.

Crooked Hillary caught again. She is a total train wreck! https://t.co/iqtuwzbaIV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

ANDREW CUOMO

According to the US President, New York City is falling apart because of its rising number of homeless … and also, possibly, because New York State has applied pressure on Trump to provide his financial records. Which of course might be why the Governor of New York State is insane.

So sad to see that New York City and State are falling apart. All they want to do is investigate to make me hate them even more than I should. Governor Cuomo has lost control, and lost his mind. Very bad for the homeless and all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

SPIKE LEE

When the respected black filmmaker made his acceptance speech for winning an Oscar for BlacKkkKlansman, he urged viewers to vote against Trump in the 2020 election. Trump responded by calling Lee out on Twitter: "Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes or better yet not have to use notes at all when doing his racist hit on your president."

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

THERESA MAY

Trump had to have a go at the former British PM for "how badly" she handled Brexit, suggesting that he could have done a better job.

They will soon be calling me MR. BREXIT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2016

JOHN MCCAIN

No one, not even the dead, are immune from Trump's Twitter tirades. Even the late US Senator John McCain was the butt of his insults, and the deceased senators daughter Meghan weighed in.

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father.... I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2019

DEBRA MESSING

Trump escalated a feud with the left-leaning Will & Grace star claiming that she was in fact a "racist." Trump posted, "Bad 'actress' Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a 'Blacklist' of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness. If Roseanne Barr said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television."

Bad “actress” Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a “Blacklist” of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness. If Roseanne Barr.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

BETTE MIDLER

When Bette Midler had the misfortune of retweeting a fake quotation (and apologised), Mr Trump was quick to pounce on his old adversary, calling her a "washed up psycho" for the simple mistake.

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

BARACK OBAMA

Donald Trump has nothing good to say about former US president Barack Obama, but in a string of tweets posted just after Christmas, he retweeted a Christian meme, suggesting that Obama was the Antichrist.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Freshman US senator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is unapologetically left-wing, which immediately earns the ire of the US president, leading to some pretty intense twitter spats between them. He calls her a "whack job," she calls him a "criminal".

AOC is a Wack Job! https://t.co/LU3hIeek0c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2019

ROSIE O'DONNELL

Trump's feud with the out lesbian comedian goes back for years (he called her "disgusting", she accuses him of being a bully), but he reignited it again with a Make America Great Again video mashup he tweeted which shows the POTUS in a battle against Amy Schumer, the Clintons, O'Donnell and Obama. However, the video violated copyright and was taken off the internet.

NANCY PELOSI

In retaliation against the Speaker of the House spearheading the impeachment inquiry against him, Mr Trump took aim at "Crazy Nancy's own district in California as "one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!"

Crazy Nancy Pelosi should spend more time in her decaying city and less time on the Impeachment Hoax! https://t.co/enoZZFxxmg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2019

CHRISSY TEIGEN

Trump's Twitter feuds were probably the most bitter with Chrissy Teigen, the wife of John Legend, with the US President calling her "filthy-mouthed" after Teigen called him a "pussy ass bitch".

....musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is - but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

GRETA THUNBERG

Sadly, the US President thought it was fair to take aim at a child activist, Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg. "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future," Mr Trump sarcastically tweeted following Thunberg's speech in front of the United Nations General Assembly earlier this fall. "So nice to see!"

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

ELIZABETH WARREN

Based on her claim to have Native American ancestry, Mr Trump nicknamed her "Pocahontas", and he even admitted to that fact!