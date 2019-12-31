The decade closed in an inferno in Australia with holidaymakers huddled on the beaches, whole towns devoured, dozens of homes destroyed and at least two lives lost on the deadliest day of the worst bushfire season on record.

As more than 100 fires burnt across NSW. In Victoria, 20 major fires continue to burn, four people are missing and thousands of homes have lost power as the Defence Force moves in to help evacuate people.

Australian bushfires still raging. Photo / Supplied

Police have confirmed a father and son have died trying to defend their home on new Year's Eve from the devastating Cobargo fire that almost completely destroyed the historic NSW village. Another man was reported missing from Belowra, west of Narooma, along with four people from East Gippsland in Victoria.

Fire also threatened Batemans Bay, on the NSW South Coast, with the town now cut off from the outside.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul, 28, who was killed when the Rural Fire Service truck he was in was hit by ferocious winds outside of Albury in the south of NSW.

Out-of-control fires are blazing in three states, with conditions set to worsen in some regions.

Multiple emergency warnings remain in place across East Gippsland, Victoria, where fires have ripped through more than 230,000 hectares and dozens of homes are expected to be destroyed.

Australian Defence Force Black Hawk helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and naval vessels, including the HMAS Choules and the MV Sycamore, have been deployed, along with military personnel.

Warning levels for a string of bushfires burning on the South Australian mainland have all been reduced but concerns remain for six blazes, including those burning on Kangaroo Island and near Whyalla.

In southern Western Australia, a large bushfire continues to rage in the Stirling Range National Park, as more than 40 bushfires burn across the state.

One home has been destroyed in Tasmania, where more than 30 bushfires continue to burn, six of concern.

Australia's catastrophic 2019 bushfire season at a glance

NSW

• 11 lives lost, three in the past 48 hours

• One person missing

• 112 bushfires burning

A New South Wales Police officer prepares to flee his roadblock on the Princes Highway near the town of Sussex on New Year's Eve. Photo / Getty Images

• 3.6 million hectares burned, greater than the size of Belgium

• 911 homes confirmed destroyed

VICTORIA

• Four people missing

• 20 bushfires of significance burning

Image from Mallacoota bushfires. Photo / Supplied

• 400,000 hectares burned

• 43 structures confirmed destroyed but this number is expected rise significantly

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

• Two lives lost

• More than 30 bushfires burning, six of significance

• 60,000 hectares burned

• More 90 homes confirmed destroyed

QUEENSLAND

• 27 bushfires burning, none threatening property

• More than 250,000 hectares burned

• 38 homes confirmed destroyed

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

• More than 40 bushfires burning, one of significance

• 1.2 million hectares burned

• One home confirmed destroyed

TASMANIA

• More than 30 bushfires burning, six of significance

• 8,000 hectares burned

• One home confirmed destroyed

Missing four Victorians are not firefighters

More than 20 bushfires are now burning across Victoria, with flames ripping through more than 400,000 hectares in East Gippsland.

Requests for 70 firefighters have also been made to Canada and the United States.

Firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in Victoria. Photo / Supplied

Four people remain missing in the fires, with Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews earlier confirming they are not firefighters.

"We do have very real fears for their safety," Mr Andrews told reporters.

Emergency Management Commissioner Andrew Crisp said up to 40 military personnel will help assess the fire damage from Wednesday.