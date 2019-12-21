Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for taking a family holiday to Hawaii while bushfires raged across the country.

"I have returned from leave, and I know that has caused some great anxiety in Australia, and Jenny and I acknowledge that," Morrison said.

"I am conscious of the fact that Australians would like me to be here, simply so I can be here alongside them as they go through this terrible time."

"If we had our time over again and the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions.

"If we had our time over again and the benefit of hindsight, we would have made different decisions.

"I am sure Australians are fair-minded, and understand that when you make a promise to your children, you try and keep it. But as Prime Minister you have other responsibilities, and I accept that, and I accept the criticism and that is why Jenny and I thought it was important that I returned, particularly after the tragedies we saw late last week."

"I get it that people would have been upset to know that I was holidaying with my family while their families were under great stress. They know I will not stand there and hold a hose. I am not a trained firefighter, nor am I an expert like those in the next room doing an amazing job.

"But I am conscious of the fact that Australians would like me to be here, simply so I can be here alongside them as they go through this terrible time. And so to those Australians who that caused upset to, I apologise for that.

"I think it is important when you are confronted with these things, you front up and are honest with people, and that is what I am seeking to do now.

"The time for that discussion is over. We need to focus on what is going on out there today."

Of course, the discussion actually continued as the Prime Minister took questions from reporters.

"Where have you been, and why the secrecy?" he was asked.

"I was in Hawaii, on a trip with my family, a trip planned seven weeks ago. And when I take family leave, it is private family time," Morrison said.

"But you knew about these catastrophic fire conditions. Are you sorry to the residents?" the reporter pressed.

"I already said that. I already said it," he replied.

Morrison rejected the idea that information about his absence was handled poorly – even though there was no public statement that he was leaving the country, and for most of the week, his office refused to say where he was.

"Each time I have taken private family leave as Prime Minister I followed exactly the same process. There was no change. On my earlier leaves, no statement was issued. I took private family leave and no objections were raised by the press on those occasions," he said.

"But it is something we will rectify in the future."

An "enormous amount of fire" is still out of control across NSW.

Morrison started a press conference this morning by paying tribute to Andrew O'Dwyer and Jeff Keaton, the two firefighters who lost their lives earlier this week.

"When our volunteers go out there, they do it for so many reasons. But I can't help but think that one of the most important things that inspires them is their love of family," Morrison said.

"Family is community, and they were out there defending their community on that fateful night. And Jenny and I, our hearts broke when we heard of their terrible loss, and their great sacrifice, and I just want to extend to them our great sympathy, our love and support.

"What we, the rest of us, can offer them is our honour, our acknowledgement, and our respect for what they have done for all of us."

The Prime Minister implicitly acknowledged he erred last week when he said firefighters "wanted" to be on the front.

"No one wants to be out there fighting these fires. No one wants these fires to be happening at this time," he said.

"But when those fires do occur, as they have for a very long time in this country, then those who have signed up and put their hand up to be there to defend their communities, then they go out and they do this work, and they do it on behalf of all of us.

"And they're getting tired, and they're getting fatigued, because this has been going for a very long time.

"We will continue to look at all of these issues as we go forward."

Morrison pushed back on the idea that fire services were not getting all the resources they needed.

"All the fire services across Australia will continue to get everything they need from the Commonwealth," he said.

"As you know, the operational response to these disasters is delivered and is run at a state level, but with great Commonwealth support.

"I want to assure Australians of this, because I know people are anxious and I know people in some places are rightly fearful of what is literally at their door, and the haze and smoke and all of these things heighten that anxiety as you think about your kids and your family, and you can see the red tinge at night if you're close enough. But our fire services in Australia are the best in the world.

"The response to these disasters, these fires, is the best in the world."