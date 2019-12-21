Police pitched in with homeowners as desperate attempts were made to defend properties in NSW from a massive bushfire - but garden hoses and buckets of water were no match for the flames.

As many as 20 homes in the town of Lithgow, west of Sydney, were feared destroyed by early this morning NZ time, with many also damaged.

Firefighters worked overtime to save properties as blazes lit up randomly on the streets.

Embers from the Gospers mega-fire fell at random on Lithgow, which has a population of 20,000.

"I'm very afraid for all of us," one resident told Nine News.

Lithgow, Friday night. Pic by Kaylene Glendinning who says “We are safe and thanks to the firefighters and family and friends that protected our home love you all” #nswfires #AustraliaHeatwave #AustraliaFires pic.twitter.com/tzE1FPwc5s — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 21, 2019

With flames licking the grounds nearby, police were seen frantically going door to door to evacuate Lithgow residents.

As fires reached homes, police were seen yelling and throwing objects at houses as they helped people to safety, Seven News reports.

One woman had been just escorted out of her home and onto her lawn before realising she had forgotten her keys.

But with conditions so dangerous the policeman evacuating her would not allow her to turn back and look inside.

Heartbreaking stories from Lithgow residents continue to emerge, with many struggling coming to terms with the devastation fire has left in their town.

Girlfriend just evacuated in #Lithgow. Her words "The whole street will burn".



Said Street is 1.5kms from middle of town.



She now has three teens and pets in her car but can't leave town. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #AUSTRALIANBUSHFIRES #NSWRFS #NSWFires — externallylaws (@externallylaws) December 21, 2019

The town my parents live in - Lithgow - is cut off. Roads closed in and out. They’re on ember-watch, wetting down the house every 20 minutes. Across town people have already lost their homes. — Lachlan Williams (@williamslachlan) December 21, 2019

As of 11.30pm on Saturday (NZ time) there were four NSW fires burning at an emergency warning level, AAP reported.

They included the 460,000-hectare inferno at Gospers Mountain, the 130,000-hectare Currowan blaze on the south coast and the fire at Palmers Oaky, west of Gospers Mountain.

A fire at Owendale, near Singleton, was also at emergency level, with embers starting fresh fires ahead of the main front.

A fire-generated thunderstorm formed over fires in the Shoalhaven region, potentially escalating danger.