Hours after a California couple exchanged their wedding vows, the groom was beaten to death by two men who crashed his backyard wedding reception.

On Sunday at 2.20am (local time), Joe Melgoza, 30, suffered blunt-force trauma to the head after allegedly being pummeled with baseball bats just a block away from the party.

Short-lived wedded bliss: Joe Melgoza, 30, is pictured with his new wife, Esther, just hours before his brutal murder during the couple's wedding reception in California. Photo / Facebook

The groom was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries, leaving behind his wife of just a few hours, Esther Bustamante Melgoza, and his 11-year-old daughter, AP reports.

Police said they responded to a report of a fight and found a large crowd and two victims with minor injuries. Officers then learned another possible victim was missing and later found Melgoza in the backyard of another residence.

Rony Castaneda Ramirez, left, and Josue Castaneda Ramirez who were arrested after allegedly fatally beating a man at the reception of his wedding. Photo / AP

Two suspects, Rony Aristides Castaneda Ramirez, 28, and his brother, Josue Daniel Castaneda Ramirez, 19, had crashed the wedding party and had been asked to leave, Sergeant Dustin Tomicic said.

Both were arrested for investigation of murder at their nearby home and were expected to make a court appearance Tuesday, Tomicic said.

He did not know if the brothers had obtained lawyers.

Melgoza is pictured with siblings on what was supposed to be the happiest day of his life. Photo / Facebook

"My brother did not deserve to die like that, he was a good man, he was a solid man," Andy Velasquez, Melgoza's brother, told KNBC-TV as he wept.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a cousin to request donations to pay for the funeral and support his 11-year-old daughter.

"He was taken from us in such a tragic and horrific way," Alice Alvarez wrote. "He leaves behind his daughter Lilly who will be in good hands with Joe's family."

- additional reporting AP