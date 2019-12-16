Horror footage has captured the moment the driver of a car found himself being collided with and pushed along the motorway by a truck driver in the UK.

In shocking video posted to Twitter, a truck driver can be seen driving up the A40 before unknowingly colliding with a Volkswagen GTi, pushing it sideways while continuing to push it up the road.

Worried onlookers on the Western Ave, A40, London, can be seen honking their horns while driving alongside the Royal Mail truck in an attempt to get the driver's attention to save the trapped man in the Volkswagen.

After being told to stop, the truck driver slams on his breaks as motorists yell at him "what the f*** are you doing man?!"

Advertisement

An articulated truck is seen pushing a Volkswagen GTi that is glued to the front of the massive vehicle whilst pointing sideward along the A40. Photo / Shaan Assi / Twitter

Not knowing what has happened, motorists tell him to look down. As he realises what has happened, the driver throws his hands in the air in disbelief.

The Royal Mail truck driver climbs down from his cab and can be heard yelling: "I didn't see him! I honestly didn't see him!"

The cameraman argues with the Royal Mail driver as he opens the door of the Volkswagen and the car driver can be heard saying: "You spun me round."

The Royal Mail driver then says: "Let's pull over and I can explain."

Motorists and the truck driver asked the man if he was ok, to which he calmly responded yes.

It is not known if the pair resolved the incident.

It has also been revealed that Ellie Goulding was caught up in the terror, with her chauffeur driving alongside the incident in a Range Rover, attempting to wave the truck driver down.

Other vehicles can be seen honking their horns whilst driving alongside the delivery truck in a bid to save the driver trapped inside of the black car. Photo / Shaan Assi / Twitter

Viewers reacted to the video, with some sympathising with the truckie.

Advertisement

"To be fair to the driver, he probably didn't see him. But you'd have thought that a big bang and the sudden slowing down, followed by the smell of burning rubber might have been a bit of a giveaway," one said.

Another added: "Can't lie ... for some reason I believe him. Don't think the lorry driver actually saw him at all, just cruising. Guy in the golf seems so chilled too."