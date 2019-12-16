Police in the US are searching for a Texas mother and her 2-week-old daughter who mysteriously disappeared a week ago.

Texas mother Heidi Broussard, 33, and her infant daughter, Margot Carey, were last seen dropping off a child at Austin's Cowan Elementary School on Thursday morning, according to the Austin Police Department.

Boyfriend and father of Broussard kids, Shane Carey, made an emotional plea to a local TV station, begging for their safe return.

Attached is an updated photo of Heidi Broussard from Dec. 12, 2019 at 7:50 a.m. at Cowan Elementary. The clothing pictured is what she is believed to have been wearing when she was last seen. Anyone with information about her and Margot is asked to call 911 immediately. https://t.co/bvpNxAqX7i pic.twitter.com/KS0aMJSbAg — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019

Carey says he was alerted to his girlfriend's disappearance after being asked to pick up his son by the school, after Broussard did not show.

Broussard and her daughter's belongings, as well as her car, were left behind.

"Heidi and Margot are believed to have returned to their residence near West William Cannon and South First Street, but have not been seen or heard from since," police say in the missing person's report.

An emotional Carey said the last time he saw the pair was before he went to work around 8am.

"I don't know why anybody would ever harm or touch these two beautiful women together," Carey told the news outlet.

"She is an amazing person. She has amazing support, friends behind her. She's so personable – one of the best people I've ever met, so kind, and she does anything for her kids – one of the best mums."

Carey says he got a call from school saying their son wasn't picked up after class.

"If you see an awesome mum with a baby walking around or in a suspicious van or car or anything, please just somebody call," Carey told KEYE, while stopping at a mobile phone store in the hopes, he said, of getting Broussard's cellphone records.

The father tearfully pleaded in the interview for the mother to "come home".

"I love you. Just please come home. We miss you," he said.

APD NEWS RELEASE: Please call 911 immediately if you have information about the whereabouts of Heidi Broussard and 2-week-old Margot Carey - Photos - https://t.co/eWeT188C7e pic.twitter.com/d3vctIp6Ek — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) December 13, 2019

The couple has been together for nearly 10 years, Carey said. He described Broussard as an "amazing person" and "one of the best people" he's ever met.

"She does anything for her kids - one of the best mums," he said.

They have two children together and are raising his older child from a previous marriage, Carey said.

Police have not identified any suspects at this time.