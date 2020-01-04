The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.

This afternoon we look at the man giving away other people's money, why we should be putting down our phones, the explosion of sexual abuse images on the internet, heels that turn into flats and an ethical guide to tourism in Thailand.

The man with the $19 billion cheque book

Darren Walker has some of New York's best connections. How he uses his influence could affect philanthropy's future.

John Leland of The New York Times talks to the man who sets out to save the world.

Advertisement

Darren Walker at the opening of the Whitney Biennial in New York. Photo / Andrew Seng, The New York Times

Putting down your phone may help you live longer

If you're like many people, you may have decided that you want to spend less time staring at your phone this year. It's a good idea.

The New York Times look at how our phone time may also be threatening our long-term health.

Evidence suggests the time we spend on our smartphones is interfering with our sleep, self-esteem, relationships and memory. Photo / Getty Images

The internet is overrun with images of child sexual abuse. What went wrong?

Last year, tech companies reported over 45 million online photos and videos of children being sexually abused - more than double what they found the previous year. Twenty years ago, the online images were a problem; 10 years ago, an epidemic. Now, the crisis is at a breaking point.

The New York Times examines the explosion in online photos and videos of children being sexually abused.

Tech companies and authorities are no match for online predators. Photo / 123RF

Heels that turn into flats: The start-up taking the pain out of fashion

When Haley Pavone pitches her innovative high-heeled shoe business to (overwhelmingly male) sneaker-wearing venture capitalists, she often suggests that they discuss the idea with their wives.

The Financial Times looks at how a US entrepreneur sold her innovative shoes to sceptical venture capitalists.

A US entrepreneur has come up with an innovative idea to combat the problem of painful high heels. Photo / 123RF

You can ride elephants in Thailand. But should you?

Interacting with the animals is one of the Thailand's major tourism draws, and a new organisation is trying to make it more humane.

The New York Times looks at the controversial elephant tourism industry.

Advertisement