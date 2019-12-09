An off-duty police officer who stoned a wombat to death in South Australia will not face any charges.

Earlier this year Senior Community Constable Waylon Johncock caused outrage after he walked along a dirt road while throwing rocks at a wombat.

In the video, the Constable was cheered on by a friend who was in the pair's car.

While hundreds of people plan protests against the decision, South Australia Police conducted an internal investigation, taking advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions over the incident and say as an Aboriginal man the officer had the appropriate permit to hunt wombats for food.

However, Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said the video was "confronting" and "disturbing".

"I take personal displeasure in seeing any animal distressed, or being killed as the wombat was killed," Commissioner Stevens said.

"I know many shared in my shock and dismay. I gave a public undertaking there would be a robust and thorough investigation, and that I would provide advice regarding the outcome of that investigation."

Waylon Johncock won't face charges. Photo / Wombat Awareness Organisation

He added South Australia Police were told the wombat was eaten, and the officer had the "appropriate permit" to hunt wombats.

He said his "actions were not inconsistent with traditional hunting practices".

According to authorities, the man's video, which was shared online, was part of a longer video which had not been released.

"It is clear from the outpouring of emotions that some may question the outcome of this investigation. I can reassure everyone that the most thorough of investigations has been undertaken in this matter," Comm Stevens said.

"The Senior Community Constable is well regarded and respected by his colleagues, peers, supervisors, managers and the local community in which he serves. I have confidence in his abilities to perform his current role as a Community Constable."

Police were also told by the Director of Public Prosecutions "there would be no reasonable prospect of a conviction for any criminal offence".