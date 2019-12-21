On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The New Zealand Herald is bringing back some of the best stories of 2019 from our premium international syndicators, including The New York Times, Financial Times, The Times of London and Harvard Business Review.
Thismorning we look at the contract killer who led a young woman on a murder spree, whistleblowers speaking out against the world's leading accounting firms, sexism within housework, the jeweller to the stars, and Georgia's dark tourism.
The accidental hit woman
At just 20 years of age Blanche Wright met Willie Sanchez. He promised her a new future and a life of pampering.
The love of Blanche's life however was actually a contract killer. He led her on a murder spree and she took the fall.
The emergence of the two-job family in the final decades of the 20th century wasn't accompanied by similar changes outside the workplace. Stressed and overworked women became resentful of their partners.
A monster to history, Stalin is a tourist magnet in his hometown
Sandwiched between Russia and Turkey, Georgia is a small country with celebrated cuisine, gorgeous landscapes — and a scarcity of world-renowned tourist attractions. One of the few it does have, unfortunately, is the man born Ioseb Besarionis dze Jughashvili, the son of a cobbler who became one of humanity's greatest criminals.