In a meeting at the White House, President Trump vowed to tackle the scourge of low-flush toilets, claiming that water regulations force Americans to flush multiple times after using the bathroom.

"You turn on the faucet and you don't get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out. Just dripping out, very quietly dripping out," the President said.

"People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once; they end up using more water."

After speaking at length about low-flow appliances, Trump said the Environmental Protection Agency was looking into the issue on his suggestion.

Here's the video, via WaPo, of Trump discussing toilet flushing: "We have a situation where we're looking very strongly at sinks and showers, and other elements of bathrooms ... You turn on the faucet and you don't get any water … People are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times." pic.twitter.com/pPE0im4RxL — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 6, 2019

IN OTHER NEWS

When he wasn't discussing the country's plumbing, the POTUS was busy doling out financial advice this week.

On Saturday, the World Bank said its lending to China has fallen sharply and will continue to be pared back, after President Trump demanded it stop altogether.



"Why is the World Bank loaning money to China?" Trump vented on Twitter on Friday.

The bank, which is led by former US Treasury official David Malpass, defended its approach in a brief statement.

"World Bank lending to China has fallen sharply and will continue to reduce as part of our agreement with all our shareholders including the United States.

"We eliminate lending as countries get richer," it said.

Why is the World Bank loaning money to China? Can this be possible? China has plenty of money, and if they don’t, they create it. STOP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

Trump was reiterating a position long held by his administration.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told US lawmakers Thursday that the United States "has objected" to the World Bank's multi-year program of loans and projects in China.

That program, which includes plans to reduce lending to China, was adopted on Thursday.

The program "reflects the evolution of our relationship with China," Martin Raiser, World Bank Country Director for China, said on Thursday.

"Our engagement will be increasingly selective."

Trump's very public stance comes amid negotiations between Washington and Beijing seeking to end the US president's 18-month-long trade war, which is aimed at forcing China to make concessions on protecting American businesses and reducing its trade surplus.

There is a great deal of uncertainty about the date of a possible partial agreement, which Trump said was imminent in October.