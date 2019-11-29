Tour guide Stevie Hurst ran towards the London Bridge attacker to kick him in the head amid the turmoil of the suspected terrorist incident.

The 32-year-old Londoner was driving a car for an Italian Job-inspired Mini Cooper tour of the capital when he stopped the engine on the river crossing and started his advance towards the knife-wielding suspect.

Dressed in a large green coat and peaked cap he moved towards the huddle of men grappling with the downed attacker, and he and his colleague began kicking him to force his weapon free.

After he and his comrades beat and subdued the suspect, they caught sight of a what they feared was an explosive vest.

"I was driving, I stopped the car and ran towards it," said Hurst, of North London. "I don't know why I ran over.

"There were about five guys there when we got there.

"I jumped in and kicked him in the head to make him release his knife. A few others did so.

"He was shouting 'get off me, get off me'.

"I was just trying to do as much as I could to get him to release the knife. We wanted to make sure we got the knife away from him as quickly as possible.

"We wanted to kick him, we wanted to kill him. Everyone was shouting."

Hurst said that the attacker was rolled onto his back to reveal what appeared to be a bomb vest, instilling fear in the members of the public who nevertheless continued to hold onto the knifeman as his weapon sprang free.

"The knife flew away. The moment they rolled him over off his chest, they saw he had a bomb vest.

"The police arrived so quickly. They told us 'get the fuck back', they had rifles. They put three rounds into him.

"He was still lying there for about five minutes sorting himself out, trying to cover himself with his jacket."

Hurst made his way home shaken and in disbelief after the incident on the bridge, returning to his partner of eight years.