A US woman who was dubbed "Teacher of the Year" has been accused of sexually assaulting a student in a classroom, authorities said.

Randi Chaverria, a 36-year-old family and consumer science teacher at Round Rock High School, was arrested on Tuesday (local time) after a student told police she had performed oral on him twice in October, according to an affidavit obtained by local media outlet KVUE.

Investigators discovered explicit text messages between the pair, backing the student's claims.

Chaverria, who was named Teacher of the Year by the school district in May, resigned on November 19 after parents were notified about the alleged inappropriate relationship in an email earlier this month.

Round Rock High School principal Matt Groff told parents that Chaverria had passed a state background check before being hired – and that the school does proper employment checks.

"Safety is the top priority of Round Rick High School and Round Rock ISD," Groff wrote in the letter. "Ensuring a safe and secure learning environment requires partnership between students, parents, campus and district staff, as well as law enforcement."

He added that Chaverria is not permitted to return to the campus.

Congratulations to Randi Chaverria, @DragonNationRR Family Science Teacher, for being named the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year! She credits her family’s belief in education as her reason for developing a passion for teaching. https://t.co/e0FWjORvpL #RRISD1family pic.twitter.com/PwWru6FHip — Round Rock ISD (@RoundRockISD) May 8, 2018

Chaverria, who had been teaching for the past six years, shared a speech before she received her Teacher of the Year award.

"The most important role of a teacher is to help shape future generations to become successful members of our community," she said.

"More than any curriculum I teach my students, I hope that they will walk away from my classroom thinking of ways that they can make a difference in their community and impact the lives of others for the better."

Chaverria also led the school's Adopt-A-Child community service project, district officials said.

She has been released on bond after turning herself into authorities at the Williamson County Jail on charges of improper relationship between educator and student.