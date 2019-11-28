Australia's MPs erupted in laughter today after a naughty typo popped up on the parliamentary TV screen.

The House sitting in chambers in Canberra divided at one point to vote on a routine motion to stop a Labor MP from speaking.

The wording of such a motion is that "the member be no longer heard" and it would have perfectly fine if not for the typo.

As the result of the division flashed up on screen, this is what the chamber saw.

Never before have Labor and Coalition MPs been so united in their laughter.

Even some members of the public, who were previously sitting all but comatose in the gallery, stirred for long enough to share in the mirth.

It seems bipartisanship is indeed possible in these bitterly divided times – all it takes is a good old fashioned d*** joke.