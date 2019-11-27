This is not a drill. This is not fake news. This is Donald Trump photoshopped as Rocky.

That's right, the President of the United States of America shared an image of his head attached to Rocky's shirtless, buff body on Twitter.

The tweet didn't come with a caption, but the bizarre photo comes after comments he made at a campaign rally in nearby Sunrise, Florida, Tuesday night (local time).

With the rally billed as a "Homecoming" event, Trump blasted media reports regarding his unannounced visit to Walter Reed Medical Center last weekend, falsely claiming there were reports he had suffered a heart attack.

The unexpected visit prompted speculation the president may have had a health episode as the stop wasn't listed on his public schedule for the day.

The White House said that since Trump had a free weekend, it was decided to give him a partial physical as he will be busy next year campaigning for re-election.

The Donald Trump as Rocky t-shirt sold by American AF.

"They said, he wasn't wearing a tie. Which is pretty unusual for me honestly. I should have wore the tie. Maybe it wasn't their fault. They never apologise. They said he wasn't wearing a tie. This is a sign of a massive heart attack," he complained about the media.

"Nothing happened," he said of the visit.

Trump then boasted that the doctors' praised his physique during his examination.

"The first thing they do is say, 'Take off your shirt, sir, and show us that gorgeous chest. So we want to see. We've never seen a chest quite like it.' No but seriously," he told a Florida campaign rally.

Trump apparently got the photoshopped image of himself as Rocky from a T-shirt produced by American AF, a company which advertises itself as veteran-owned with a goal of producing "the most AMERICAN collection of clothing the world has ever seen".

But of course, the Tweet was mocked by other users who shared hilarious memes.

But his son Donald Trump Jr defended his father, writing on Twitter on the image: "I've heard from reliable sources that it's not doctored."

Meanwhile, Sylvester Stallone who starred as Rocky, has donated Republican candidates but has repeatedly declined to a call himself a member of the GOP.

He did, however, admit one of his most famous characters is a Republican.

"I'm not a political animal," the actor told Variety in July.

But he did concede some of his movies have political messages.

The original photo of Sylvester Stallone as Rocky, the fictional prize fighter.

"I didn't know what a Republican was until I did Rambo and did, 'Oh, I'm a Republican.' I swear to you," he added.

"When Reagan came out and went 'Rambo is a Republican' because, you know, Rambo is a flag waver, I just thought he was a very patriotic person I wasn't making a political statement."

Stallone said he didn't vote for anyone in the 2016 election as he didn't like any of the candidates. He said he's made no decision about the 2020 election yet.

"I'm standing back on this one. I know Joe Biden – great guy. We'll just see how it plays out when they go head to head. I try to stay out of it even though everyone assumes I'm so hardcore right and it's not true," Stallone said.