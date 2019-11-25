A touching video of New South Wales firefighters dancing in the rain has been shared on social media.

For 12 weeks, the Northern Tablelands Team have been battling upwards of 40 major bush fires in Australia.

But on Sunday, the Glen Innes firefighters got to enjoy a celebratory dance when heavy rainfall greeted them.

In the video, two firefighters are seen getting soaked in water as they run and dance in the rain.

"It was heaven. The storm was building and we watched and watched, it went really dark then just poured with rain," operations officer Hannah Birkinhead told 10 daily.

However, the team remain on high alert as the storm has also brought lightning, which Australia Climate Council reports is the most common natural ignition source for fires.

"Lightning is the downside but it was relatively minor," Birkinhead said.

"Every bit of rain helps and this meant we could bring some of the out of control bushfires under control and completely put out those that were still smoking."

"It's a massive relief for our firefighters and gives them a much-needed reprieve for a day or two."

This team is not the only one basking in the glory of the rainfall.

Queensland Fire and Emergency battling a bushfire in Queensland. Photo / Twitter

The Leongatha Fire Brigade also shared a video to social media of their volunteer crew dancing in Rollands Plains.

In the video, the firefighters can be seen laughing as they huddle under shelter as rain pours down.

"This is our crew in Rollands Plains in NSW at the moment with some very happy locals who have been on edge for over a month, the Facebook post reads.

"This local has also been helping cook meals for all the Fire Fighters and locals that have been forced from their homes for the past 2 weeks."

Firefighters are on the lookout for new blazes sparked by lightning in the storms that rolled over parts of NSW on Friday and Saturday, news.com.au reports.

The RFS tweeted a warning for large storm cells between Tenterfield and Tamworth with expected lightning bringing with it the chance of more fires.

"Although there will be pockets of heavy rain, there is not expected to be widespread falls, just a lot of lightning," it said.

"Today has seen lightning over the north of the state with patchy rainfall. We'll be checking for any new fires over the coming days."

Meanwhile rain in other parts of the state has hampered backburning efforts in some areas.

"Easing conditions will allow firefighters to identify and strengthen containment lines as well as identify new ignitions from yesterday's storms," the RFS said on social media.

"Rainfall across some fire grounds yesterday is making access by ground difficult to some areas today. This will limit the amount of firefighting being done by crews today." On Sunday evening there were 65 fires burning across NSW, with 31 yet to be contained.

- additional reporting news.com.au