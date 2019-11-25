Spanish police have seized a submarine off the coast of Galicia with 2000kg of cocaine on board.

Two people were arrested after the vessel ran aground off Galicia's coast in the north-west.

A third person fled.

Spanish authorities say they all are all from Ecuador.

Spanish media report that the submarine was from Colombia and police are trying to work out whether it sailed all the way from South America with the drugs.

Narco-subs have been used to smuggle drugs from Latin America into the US.

The semi-submersible was seized on Sunday off the coast of Aldán, south-west of the city of Pontevedra.